Adrienne Johnson -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Ms. Adrienne Johnson, 56, of Orangeburg, SC, passed away, Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Due to COVID-19, the family will not be receiving guests at the residence. Family and friends may express condolences via telephone to her brother, Mr. Defrance Johnson, at (803)387-1979, or Simmons Funeral Home & Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

