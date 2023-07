ORANGEBURG -- It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Mrs. Adrienne G. Glover Foster, of Orangeburg, SC. Funeral arrangements will be held 2:00 p.m. Sunday, June 2, 2023 at Kingdom Life Ministeries with burial in Belleville Memorial Gardens. Public viewing will be held Saturday, June 1, 2023 at the Greater Orangeburg Funeral Home from 1:00 - 7:00 p.m. the Greater Orangeburg Funeral Home has been entrusted with the services.