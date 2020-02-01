LINCOLNTON, Ga. -- Adriane Denise Bell, 44, of Lincolnton, Georgia, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 2 at Culler-McAlhany Funeral Home with the Rev. Ken Creekmore officiating. Burial will follow in Springfield Cemetery.
Ms. Bell was a retired Special Education Teacher in the SC Public School System.
Survivors include her parents, Tommy and Nancy Hutto Bell of Salley; a sister, Jaime (Jameon) Whetstone; and a niece, Peyton Whetstone.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 1 at Culler-McAlhany Funeral Home (www.mcalhanyfuneralhome.com).
