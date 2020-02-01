{{featured_button_text}}

LINCOLNTON, Ga. -- Adriane Denise Bell, 44, of Lincolnton, Georgia, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 2 at Culler-McAlhany Funeral Home with the Rev. Ken Creekmore officiating. Burial will follow in Springfield Cemetery.

Ms. Bell was a retired Special Education Teacher in the SC Public School System.

Survivors include her parents, Tommy and Nancy Hutto Bell of Salley; a sister, Jaime (Jameon) Whetstone; and a niece, Peyton Whetstone.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 1 at Culler-McAlhany Funeral Home (www.mcalhanyfuneralhome.com).

Service information

Feb 1
Visitation
Saturday, February 1, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
Culler-Mcalhany Funeral Home
4541 Savannah Hwy
North, SC 29112
Feb 2
Funeral
Sunday, February 2, 2020
2:00PM
Culler-Mcalhany Funeral Home
4541 Savannah Hwy
North, SC 29112
