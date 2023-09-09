ORANGEBURG -- It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Adrian M. Simpson, 3 months old, of Orangeburg. Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time. The Greater Orangeburg Funeral Home has been entrusted with the services.
