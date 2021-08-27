Adrian Lee Hughlett -- Boiling Springs

BOILING SPRINGS -- Graveside services for Adrian Lee "Big Block" Hughlett of 311 Turning Left Circle, Boiling Springs, will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, at Zion AME Church Cemetery, with Pastor Patricia Montgomery officiating.

Public viewing will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 26. Please adhere to all COVID-19 guidelines.

Adrian Lee Hughlett, 31, son of Elizabeth Williams-Mingo and the late Antonio Hughlett, was born May 12, 1990. Due to a brief illness, he departed this life on Aug. 16 at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.

Adrian was educated in the public schools of Branchville. He graduated from Branchville High School, class of 2008. Upon graduation he went to MCT/CCC and received his CDL license; shortly after, he was then employed with MCT/CCC, G&P, Estes Logistics, Lazer Spot, All Metals, ISP Lantiem and G&P/NFI.