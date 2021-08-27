Adrian Lee Hughlett -- Boiling Springs

BOILING SPRINGS -- Graveside services for Adrian Lee "Big Block" Hughlett of 311 Turning Left Circle, Boiling Springs, will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, at Zion AME Church Cemetery, with Pastor Patricia Montgomery officiating.
Public viewing will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 26. Please adhere to all COVID-19 guidelines.
Adrian Lee Hughlett, 31, son of Elizabeth Williams-Mingo and the late Antonio Hughlett, was born May 12, 1990. Due to a brief illness, he departed this life on Aug. 16 at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.
Adrian was educated in the public schools of Branchville. He graduated from Branchville High School, class of 2008. Upon graduation he went to MCT/CCC and received his CDL license; shortly after, he was then employed with MCT/CCC, G&P, Estes Logistics, Lazer Spot, All Metals, ISP Lantiem and G&P/NFI.
Adrian was always a cheerful person and always kept everyone around him smiling. Adrian was courteous, helpful and enjoyed meeting new people. During his childhood, he attended Zion AME Church. The Lord blessed him to find the love of his life, his fiance, Sabrina Cantey. They had planned to start their life together in holy matrimony this fall. Adrian was a notary public of the state of South Carolina. He enjoyed grilling, mechanics, collecting cars, trucking, model cars and racing. Adrian was also an entrepreneur, creating his own custom clothing line under the name of Hughlett Custom Apparel & More.
Adrian was preceded in death by Antonio Hughlett earlier this year. He leaves to cherish his precious memory his mother, Elizabeth (David) Williams-Mingo of Branchville; loving fiance, Sabrina Cantey of the home, Boiling Springs; two brothers, Anton Williams of Branchville and Leo (Cynthia) Bennett of Florida; one niece, Amiah Williams; one nephew, Anton Williams Jr.; aunts and uncles, Patricia (Thomas) Polk of Antioch, Tennessee, and Victoria Siddon, Wanda Hughlett, Cynthia Dennis-Swanson, John Walker and Jimmy McFarland, all of Nashville; a special second mother, Thelma Cantey of Manning; and a host of many cousins, relatives and friends.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Owens Funeral Home 1707 Reeves Branch Road, Branchville (803-274-8865).
