Adolph ‘Darrell’ Murray -- Brooklyn, N.Y.

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — Funeral service for Adolph “Darrell” Murray, 62, of Brooklyn, N.Y., formerly of St. George, will be held at noon Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, at the Lovely Hill Baptist Convention Center in St. George, with the Rev. Dr. Constance Barnes-McLeod and the Rev. Jeffrey Salley officiating. Burial will be held in St. Luke Cemetery.