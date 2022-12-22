 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Adolph ‘Darrell’ Murray -- Brooklyn, N.Y.

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — Funeral service for Adolph “Darrell” Murray, 62, of Brooklyn, N.Y., formerly of St. George, will be held at noon Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, at the Lovely Hill Baptist Convention Center in St. George, with the Rev. Dr. Constance Barnes-McLeod and the Rev. Jeffrey Salley officiating. Burial will be held in St. Luke Cemetery.

Friends may call Stevens Funeral Home of St. George. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, at the funeral home. Online condolences maybe expressed at www.stevensfh.net.

