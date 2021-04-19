Adolph Burk “Shot” Fogle Jr. -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Mr. Adolph Burk “Shot” Fogle Jr., 73, formerly of the St. George Community, Orangeburg, died on Saturday, April 17, 2021, at Agape Hospice Care in Columbia.

A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at the St. George Baptist Church Cemetery, 2590 Shillings Bridge Road in Orangeburg.

He was born on Jan. 7, 1948, in Orangeburg. He was the son of the late Adolph B. Fogle and the late Theo Portia Scott Fogle. He was a former member of St. George Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his sisters, Betty Jean Ott and George Anne Till.

“Shot” loved everyone he met and never forgot anyone. He loved fishing, his Bible and going to church, doing puzzles and writing in his notebooks. He enjoyed the holidays and time spent with his family. The joy “Shot” had was overwhelming and helped others see the beauty of his joy.

Survivors include his nieces and nephews, Deborah Ott Estes (Lonnie) of Fayetteville, Arkansas and Pamela Ott Kinard of Cope, Oscar Troy Ott (Pam) of Columbia; Kale Till, Stevie (Jodee) Till, Greg Till (Cindy), all of Orangeburg, Ashlyn (David) Miller, Deborah Till; several great nieces and nephews.