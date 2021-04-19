Adolph Burk “Shot” Fogle Jr. -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Mr. Adolph Burk “Shot” Fogle Jr., 73, formerly of the St. George Community, Orangeburg, died on Saturday, April 17, 2021, at Agape Hospice Care in Columbia.
A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at the St. George Baptist Church Cemetery, 2590 Shillings Bridge Road in Orangeburg.
He was born on Jan. 7, 1948, in Orangeburg. He was the son of the late Adolph B. Fogle and the late Theo Portia Scott Fogle. He was a former member of St. George Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his sisters, Betty Jean Ott and George Anne Till.
“Shot” loved everyone he met and never forgot anyone. He loved fishing, his Bible and going to church, doing puzzles and writing in his notebooks. He enjoyed the holidays and time spent with his family. The joy “Shot” had was overwhelming and helped others see the beauty of his joy.
Survivors include his nieces and nephews, Deborah Ott Estes (Lonnie) of Fayetteville, Arkansas and Pamela Ott Kinard of Cope, Oscar Troy Ott (Pam) of Columbia; Kale Till, Stevie (Jodee) Till, Greg Till (Cindy), all of Orangeburg, Ashlyn (David) Miller, Deborah Till; several great nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank the caring staff that took care of “Shot” throughout the years and the staff at Agape Hospice Care.
Friends may sign the register at Thompson Funeral Home Inc. in Orangeburg.
Visitation will be held immediately following the service at the graveside.
Memorials may be made to Agape Hospice Care, 141 Stoneridge Drive, Columbia, SC 29210.
Please sign the family's online guest book at www.thompsonfh.net.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.