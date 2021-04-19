 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Adolph Burk “Shot” Fogle Jr. -- Orangeburg
0 comments

Adolph Burk “Shot” Fogle Jr. -- Orangeburg

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Adolph Burk “Shot” Fogle Jr.

ORANGEBURG -- Mr. Adolph Burk “Shot” Fogle Jr., 73, formerly of the St. George Community, Orangeburg, died on Saturday, April 17, 2021, at Agape Hospice Care in Columbia.

A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at the St. George Baptist Church Cemetery, 2590 Shillings Bridge Road in Orangeburg.

He was born on Jan. 7, 1948, in Orangeburg. He was the son of the late Adolph B. Fogle and the late Theo Portia Scott Fogle. He was a former member of St. George Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his sisters, Betty Jean Ott and George Anne Till.

“Shot” loved everyone he met and never forgot anyone. He loved fishing, his Bible and going to church, doing puzzles and writing in his notebooks. He enjoyed the holidays and time spent with his family. The joy “Shot” had was overwhelming and helped others see the beauty of his joy.

Survivors include his nieces and nephews, Deborah Ott Estes (Lonnie) of Fayetteville, Arkansas and Pamela Ott Kinard of Cope, Oscar Troy Ott (Pam) of Columbia; Kale Till, Stevie (Jodee) Till, Greg Till (Cindy), all of Orangeburg, Ashlyn (David) Miller, Deborah Till; several great nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank the caring staff that took care of “Shot” throughout the years and the staff at Agape Hospice Care.

Friends may sign the register at Thompson Funeral Home Inc. in Orangeburg.

Visitation will be held immediately following the service at the graveside.

Memorials may be made to Agape Hospice Care, 141 Stoneridge Drive, Columbia, SC 29210.

Please sign the family's online guest book at www.thompsonfh.net.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News