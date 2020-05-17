Adelle Brunson -- Orangeburg
0 comments

Adelle Brunson -- Orangeburg

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ORANGEBURG -- Adelle Brunson, 92, of 1546 Orangewood Drive, died May 16, 2020, at her residence.

A private service will be held at a later date.

Friends may call at the residence and at Glover's Funeral Home.

To plant a tree in memory of Adelle Brunson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News