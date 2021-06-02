Adell T. Robinson -- Norway

NORWAY -- Graveside services for Mrs. Adell T. Robinson, 93, of 2518 Bonnette Road, Norway, will be held Thursday, June 3, 2021, at Good Hope AME Church Cemetery, Good Hope Road, Cope, with the Rev. Curtis Johnson officiating.
Mrs. Robinson passed away on Tuesday, May 18, at Providence Hospital, Columbia.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 2.
Friends and family may visit the residence, 2518 Bonnette Road, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.
Please adhere to COVID-19 precautions.
Online condolences may be sent simmonsfuneralhome.com.
