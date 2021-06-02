Adele ‘Dell’ B. Fox Bailey -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Adele "Dell" B. Fox Bailey, 93, of Orangeburg, passed away Saturday, May 29, 2021. She was married to the late Joseph Carl Fox and the late Carroll F. Bailey.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, June 4, at the Church of the Redeemer, Orangeburg. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends following the service.

Dell was born in Orangeburg, a daughter of the late W.T.C. Bates and Janie Brooks Salley. She was a graduate of Orangeburg High School and attended Winthrop College. After college, she worked as a secretary to Congressman John J. Riley in Sumter, Orangeburg, and Washington, D.C., and also at Edgewood Sanitarium.

She was an active member of the Episcopal Church of the Redeemer. She was a former member of Business and Professional Women's Club of Orangeburg, the past president of Chapter A, S.C., P.E.O. Sisterhood, a member of the Republican Party Silver Elephant Club, and was a candidate for S.C. House of Representatives of Orangeburg County in 1972.