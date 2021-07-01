 Skip to main content
Addison Murray Jr. -- Summerville
Addison Murray Jr. -- Summerville

SUMMERVILLE -- Addison Murray Jr., 73, of Summerville, passed away June 25, 2021 at Roper Hospital.

Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Friday July 2, at Greater St. James AME Church, 1831 Jedburg Road, Summerville.

Services are entrusted to Brown & Son Funeral Home, 5901 W. Jim Bilton Blvd., St. George (843-563-4332).

