Addie S. Britt -- St. George

ST. GEORGE -- Addie S. Britt, 86, of St. George, passed away on Sunday, March 1, 2020, at her residence.

Viewing will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Friday, March 6, at the funeral home. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 7, at Mount Pisgah Baptist Church Cemetery, Reevesville.