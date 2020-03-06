Addie S. Britt -- St. George
Addie S. Britt -- St. George

ST. GEORGE -- Addie S. Britt, 86, of St. George, passed away on Sunday, March 1, 2020, at her residence.

Viewing will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Friday, March 6, at the funeral home. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 7, at Mount Pisgah Baptist Church Cemetery, Reevesville.

Services are entrusted to Brown & Son Funeral Home, 5901 West Jim Bilton Blvd., St. George, SC (843-563-4332).

To plant a tree in memory of Addie Britt as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

