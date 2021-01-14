Addie Mae Senn Millender -- St. Matthews

ST. MATTHEWS -- Addie Mae Senn Millender, 92, of St. Matthews, passed away Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. She was the wife of the late Delbert Jefferson “D.J.” Millender.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 17, at Dukes-Harley Funeral Home, with the Rev. Lois Helms officiating. Burial will follow in West Bethel United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Honored to serve as pallbearers will be her grandsons, David Millender, Michael Millender, Adam Millender, Chris Williams, Joshua Williams and Jordan Williams.
CDC guidelines for the COVID-19 virus and social distancing will be observed during the service. All attendees will be required to wear a mask.
Addie Mae was born in Lexington, to the late John Jacob Senn and the late Lillie Mae Areheart Senn. She was the owner and manager of Millender's BBQ in West Columbia. Addie Mae was a very active member of West Bethel United Methodist Church, where she was involved in Home Extension, Sunday school and served on various committees. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends and never met a stranger.
Survivors include her sons, Aubrey Millender (Virginia), Ronnie Millender (Brenda) and Alvin Delbert Millender (Carolyn); a daughter, Diane Williams Reeves (Jack); daughter-in-law, Betty Millender; 18 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; and her church family and friends. In addition to her husband and parents, Addie Mae was predeceased by a son, Johnnie Millender.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to West Bethel United Methodist Church, 3649 Old State Road, St. Matthews, SC 29135.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com.
