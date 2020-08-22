 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
A'dasha Shardy Riley -- Orangeburg
0 comments

A'dasha Shardy Riley -- Orangeburg

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ORANGEBURG -- Miss A'dasha Riley, 23, of 1705 Fred St., Orangeburg, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, at her residence.

Funeral arrangements will be announced later.

The family requests that you do not visit the residence; however, condolences may be expressed by phone to her mother, Cossandra Riley, at 803-441-3682, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory, Orangeburg. Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of A'dasha Riley as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News