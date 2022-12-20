Adam Waymer -- Bowman

BOWMAN -- Adam Waymer, 82, of 1770 Flowerwood Dr., died Dec. 17, 2022, at Edisto Post Acute following an extended illness.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, at Glover's Funeral Home Chapel.

Burial will be in Andrew Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery.

Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Viewing will be held from 1 to 7 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022.

Friends may call at the funeral home.

The family will not receive guests due to COVID-19.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com