Adam Owens -- Titusville, Fla.
Adam Owens -- Titusville, Fla.

TITUSVILLE, Fla. -- Adam Owens, 32, of Titusville, Florida, passed away on Jan. 5, 2021, at Parrish Medical Center. Funeral services are incomplete at this time.

Services are entrusted to Brown & Son Funeral Home, 5901 West Jim Bilton Boulevard, St. George, SC 29477 (843) 563-4332.

