SANTEE -- Funeral services for Mr. Adam Hill, 73, of Santee, SC, will be held 11:00am, Thursday, March 9, 2023, at Simmons Funeral Home of Santee Chapel, 8824 Old Number 6 Highway, Santee, with interment to follow in Dantzler Cemetery. Rev. Dr. Mary A. Shaw Keitt is officiating.

Mr. Hill passed away Thursday, March 2, 2023, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.Visitation will be held Wednesday, March 8, 2023, from 2:00pm- 6:00pm.

Family and friends may visit the residence of his daughter, Keyona Hill, 1017 E. Harlin Street, Elloree, SC or call Simmons Funeral Home of Santee, SC.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions and masks are required during visitation and funeral services.

