NORTH -- Ms. Ada Mae Yon, 71, of North passed away Thursday, April 27, 2023 at Pruitt Health in Orangeburg.

The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at Hickory Hill Baptist Church in Neeses. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

Ms. Yon will be placed in the church prior to the service for viewing.

The public viewing will be held from 1 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at W. B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.

Friends may visit at the residence and also call the funeral home.