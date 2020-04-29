Ada Mae Void Rivers
Ada Mae Void Rivers

Ada Mae Void Rivers

NEW YORK -- Ada Mae Void Rivers, 79, of New York, passed away April 4, 2020. at NY Cornell Presbyterian Hospital.

Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 2, in the New Covenant United Methodist Church cemetery, Dairy Avenue, Bowman.

Ada is survived by her daughter, Raunda Y. Rivers; son, Andre F. Rivers; brother, Carlisle Void; sister-in-law, Shirlene Void; sister, Queen Ester Frazier; and nephew, Stephon C. Void.

Services are entrusted to Brown & Son Funeral Home, 5901 W. Jim Bilton Blvd., St. George (843-563-4332).

