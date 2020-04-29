× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Ada Mae Void Rivers

NEW YORK -- Ada Mae Void Rivers, 79, of New York, passed away April 4, 2020. at NY Cornell Presbyterian Hospital.

Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 2, in the New Covenant United Methodist Church cemetery, Dairy Avenue, Bowman.

Ada is survived by her daughter, Raunda Y. Rivers; son, Andre F. Rivers; brother, Carlisle Void; sister-in-law, Shirlene Void; sister, Queen Ester Frazier; and nephew, Stephon C. Void.

Services are entrusted to Brown & Son Funeral Home, 5901 W. Jim Bilton Blvd., St. George (843-563-4332).

To plant a tree in memory of Ada Rivers as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.