Ada Mae Void Rivers
NEW YORK -- Ada Mae Void Rivers, 79, of New York, passed away April 4, 2020. at NY Cornell Presbyterian Hospital.
Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 2, in the New Covenant United Methodist Church cemetery, Dairy Avenue, Bowman.
Ada is survived by her daughter, Raunda Y. Rivers; son, Andre F. Rivers; brother, Carlisle Void; sister-in-law, Shirlene Void; sister, Queen Ester Frazier; and nephew, Stephon C. Void.
Services are entrusted to Brown & Son Funeral Home, 5901 W. Jim Bilton Blvd., St. George (843-563-4332).
To plant a tree in memory of Ada Rivers as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.