Ada Mae Hannon -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Ada Mae Hannon, 70, of 175 St. Julien Place, died April 10, 2022, at her residence.

The memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 16, at Glover's Funeral Home Chapel. Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

There will be no public viewing.

Friends may call at the funeral home. The family will not receive guests due to COVID-19.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com.

Ada Mae Brunson Hannon was born to the late John Wesley and Lettie Lawrence Brunson in St. Matthews in 1951. She attended both Guinyard Elementary and John Ford High schools. At her alma mater, South Carolina State University, she earned a bachelor of science in nutrition and health sciences and a Master of Education in home economics.

After graduation, Ada began her career as an educator in 1977 in her hometown of St. Matthews. As an educator with the Calhoun County Public School System, she served in many capacities, such as sixth-, seventh- and eighth-grade careers and home economics teacher; third- and fourth-grade math and science teacher, and most notably the John Ford Middle School faculty sponsor for the National Beta Club (a role she served in for over 25 years). She would go on to retire from Calhoun County Public Schools in 2015.

Throughout her illustrious career, Ada achieved many accolades, including John Ford Middle School Teacher of the Year, Calhoun County Public School Teacher of the Year, the South Carolina Association of Family and Consumer Sciences Teacher of the Year, and the South Carolina State University Department of Family and Consumer Sciences Outstanding Alumni Award.

Ada loved traveling the U.S. and would collect coffee cups from each of the places that she visited. She also had a great affinity for arts and crafts, thus she collected many African American dolls and porcelain figurines. Moreover, Ada loved to garden, planting an assortment of flowers and shrubs at her home in which she loved dearly.

Ada is survived by her husband of 45 years, James Hannon; two children, Jacqueline Smith (Joshua) and Jermaine Hannon (Adrianna); four grandchildren, Abigail, Jayden, Collin and Myles; one brother, Benjamin Brunson (Minnie Bell); one sister-in-law, Durita Goodwin; and one brother-in-law, John "Mickey" Hannon.

Ada was loved and adored by a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, and students.

Her three brothers, John “Clay” Brunson, Willie "Bill" Brunson, Jimmy Brunson, and granddaughter, Addison Hannon, preceded her in death.