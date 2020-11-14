Ada Mae Flood -- Charleston

CHARLESTON -- Ada Mae Flood, 70, of 339 Hughes Court, Orangeburg, died at her residence.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Glover's Funeral Home.

Friends may call a tthe residence of her daughter, Cotina Flood, 1701 Glenfield Circle, Apt. H1. Orangeburg, and at the funeral home.

The family will be accepting limited guests due to COVID-19.