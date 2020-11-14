 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ada Mae Flood -- Charleston
0 comments

Ada Mae Flood -- Charleston

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

CHARLESTON -- Ada Mae Flood, 70, of 339 Hughes Court, Orangeburg, died at her residence.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Glover's Funeral Home.

Friends may call a tthe residence of her daughter, Cotina Flood, 1701 Glenfield Circle, Apt. H1. Orangeburg, and at the funeral home.

The family will be accepting limited guests due to COVID-19.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News