ST. MATTHEWS -- Ms. Ada Mae Bovain, 77, of 144 Asmond Park Lane, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at Prisma Health Richland.

Funeral plans are incomplete and will be announced by Jenkins Funeral Home of St. Matthews.

The family will receive friends at the residence of her sister, Mrs. Vernell Walker, 130 Asmond Park Lane, St. Matthews.

