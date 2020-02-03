{{featured_button_text}}

ST. MATTHEWS -- Funeral services for Ms. Ada Mae Bovain will be held 12 noon, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, at the Jenkins Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Cemetery.

Friends may call the residence of her sister, Vernell Walker, 130 Asmond Park Lane, St. Matthews.

Viewing will be held 3 -7 p.m. Monday.

Sacred arrangements have been entrusted to Jenkins Funeral Home of St. Matthews.

