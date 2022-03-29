Ada L. Robinson Felton -- Blackville

BLACKVILLE – The funeral for Mrs. Ada L. Robinson Felton, 98, of 472 Jones Bridge Road, will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at Macedonia Baptist Church, Blackville.

The family will greet friends one hour prior to the service at the church.

Viewing for the public will be held from noon- 6:30 pm Tuesday, March 29, at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, monetary donations can be sent to the Salley-Springfield Benedict Alumni Club c/o Rev. Dr. Luvenia Sapp, 1119 Charleston St., Elko, SC 29853; or to Macedonia Baptist Church, P.O. Box 361, Blackville, SC 29817.

Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Blackville. Online condolences may be submitted to www.dashsfh.com.