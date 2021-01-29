 Skip to main content
Acer Lee Britt -- St. George
ST. GEORGE -- Acer Lee Britt, 79, of St. George, passed away on Jan. 24, 2021, at St. George Healthcare Center. Viewing will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, at St. James Cemetery, St. George.

The casket will be at graveside at 10 a.m.

Services are entrusted to Brown & Son Funeral Home, 5901 West Jim Bilton Boulevard, St. George, SC 29477 843-563-4332.

