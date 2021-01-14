 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Abraham Shuler -- Santee
0 comments

Abraham Shuler -- Santee

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Abraham Shuler

SANTEE -- Graveside services for Mr. Abraham Shuler of Santee will be held noon Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, at Rock Hill AME Church, Vance, with the Rev. Dr. Jimmy L. Ravenel Sr. officiating. COVID-19 precautions, including masks, will be required for persons attending the service.

Drive-thru viewing is scheduled from 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 14, at Williams Funeral Home of Elloree.

Online condolences may be sent to the family via info@williamsfuneralhomeofelloree.com.

Friends may call the funeral home.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News