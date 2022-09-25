 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Abraham Robinso Jr. -- Columbia

COLUMBIA -- The graveside service for Mr. Abraham Robinson Jr., 56, of Columbia, will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, at Jones Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery, 2726 Kennerly Road, Orangeburg.

Mr. Robinson passed away Sunday, Sept. 18.

The viewing will be from 2 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25, at W.B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.

Friends may visit at the residence of his cousin, Lametris Adams, 111 Whistle Top Lane, Orangeburg. All visitors are required to wear a mask.

Friends may also contact the funeral home.

