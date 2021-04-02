 Skip to main content
Abraham Quattlebaum Sr. -- Orangeburg
Abraham Quattlebaum Sr. -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Abraham Quattlebaum Sr., 57, of 687 Cinnabar Road, Bowman, died March 29, 2021, at his residence following a brief illness.

The funeral will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, April 3, 2021, at Glover's Funeral Home Chapel.

Staff and all those attending must adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Burial will be in Bowman Cemetery.

Viewing will be held from 2:30 to 7 p.m. Friday, April 2, 2021.

Friends may call at the residence of his daughter, Kimberly Jones, 5207 Charleston Hwy Bowman, SC 29018 and at Glover's Funeral Home.

The family will be receiving limited guests due to COVID-19.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com

