Abraham Quattlebaum Sr. -- Bowman

BOWMAN -- Abraham Quattlebaum Sr., 57, of 687 Cinnarbar Road, died March 29, 2021, at his residence following a brief illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Glover's Funeral Home.,

Friends may call at the residence of his daughter, Kimberly Jones, 5207 Charleston Highway, Bowman, and at the funeral home. The family will be receiving limited guests due to COVID-19.