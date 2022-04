ST. MATTHEWS -- Funeral services for Mr. Abraham Milligan Jr., 72, of St. Matthews, will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, April 10, 2022, at Jerusalem Baptist Church in Fort Motte.

The casket will be placed in the church at noon.

Viewing will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, April 9, at the funeral home. Masks are to be worn by all in attendance at both the funeral home during viewing and during the services.