Abraham Heyward Jr. -- Blackville
Abraham Heyward Jr.

BLACKVILLE -- Graveside services for Mr. Abraham Heyward Jr., 53, fo 57 Pine St., will be held at noon Saturday, at Hope Memorial Park Cemetery, Barnwell, with the Rev. John Holston officiating.

There will be no public viewing.

Friends may call the funeral home for additional information.

Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Blackville.

Online condolences may be submitted to

www.dashsfh.com.

