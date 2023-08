ORANGEBURG -- It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Mr. Abraham Evans, 82, of Orangeburg.

A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, August 19, 2023, at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 1330 Ridgewood Avenue. Public viewing and visitation will be held 2:00-7:00 p.m. Friday, August 18, 2023, at the Greater Orangeburg Funeral Home. The Greater Orangeburg Funeral Home has been entrusted with the services.