Abraham Chavis -- North

NORTH -- A memorial service for Abraham Chavis, 65, of North, will be held at 11 o'clock a.m., Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in the Folk Funeral Home Chapel, Williston.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Saturday.

Abraham passed away on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022.

Born in Barnwell County, he was a son of the late Vastine Chavis and Desalee Mizell Chavis and was married to the late Rose Diane Weatherford Chavis. He enjoyed fishing and was a long-time logger, he loved spending time with his family.

Survivors include his daughter, Katie (Rich) Hammond, of Aiken; a grandson Kalop Joyner; his sister, Mary Chavis Hutto, of Springfield; and brothers, Leroy Chavis, of Bamberg, Bobby Chavis, of Blackville, Randy Chavis, of Blackville, Lloyd (Deborah) Chavis, of Blackville.

He was preceded in death by a sister, Martha Dyches Hutto and a brother, Clyde Chavis.

Folk Funeral Home Inc. and Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements.

