HOLLY HILL -- Abigail Wilson James, 60, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at MUSC.

Viewing will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, at Brown & Son Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17, at Greater St. Paul AME Church, 633 Thomas Kate Road, Dorchester. Burial will be held in the church cemetery.

Services are entrusted to Brown & Son Funeral Home, 5901 West Jim Bilton Blvd., St. George, SC 29477 (843-563-4332).

