HARLEYVILLE -- Abigail Wilson James, 60, of Harleyville, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at MUSC.

Funeral services will be announced at a later time.

Services are entrusted to Brown & Son Funeral Home, 5901 West Jim Bilton Blvd., St. George, SC 29477 (843-563-4332).

