Aaron Keith Bryan -- Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA -- Mr. Aaron Keith Bryan was born on Aug. 27, 1972, to Mr. Leon and Mrs. Jessie Mae Bryan in Philadelphia. He moved with his parents to Round O while in middle school and graduated from Walterboro High School in 1991.

While attending South Carolina State University, he began dating the love of his life, Stacy Middleton, and they were united in marriage on Sept. 5, 1998. To this union, three beautiful, amazing daughters were born: Lauryn, Chloe and Ariel. Aaron graduated from SCSU with a bachelor's degree in psychology and a master's degree in rehabilitation counseling.

Aaron spent most of his career as an HIV/AIDS educator but also worked as a comprehensive health educator for the South Carolina State Department of Education, an educator for the Campaign to Prevent Teen Pregnancy and most recently served as a career counselor at Denmark Technical College. He was a well-known HIV/ AIDS activist in South Carolina, and he served on the Orangeburg, Calhoun, Allendale and Bamberg Board of Directors for more than 10 years. Aaron attended Lighthouse Tabernacle Church with his family, and on Jan. 31, 2016, he accepted the Lord as his Savior and was baptized in the name of the Lord Jesus Christ. He was a loving husband and father who always provided for and doted on his girls.