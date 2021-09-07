Aaron Keith Black Sr. -- Bamberg

BAMBERG -- Aaron Keith Black Sr., 66, of Bamberg, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, after a brief illness, with his family by his side.

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, at Two-Mile Swamp Baptist Church, 1066 Bonnette Road, Cope. The Rev. Walter Pym will be officiating. Burial will follow at Two-Mile Swamp Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, at Two-Mile Swamp Baptist Church prior to the funeral service.

Keith was born on March 12, 1955, in Bamberg County. He was the son of the late George Clifford Black and the late Avrol Evelyn Langdale Black. In his early life, Keith was an exceptional athlete. He played many sports, but loved and excelled at football. At 21, he married his wife of 45 years, Cindy Black and had two children that they loved dearly, Avrol and Aaron Black. Keith was a hard-working family man, a Christian, a craftsman, a fearless leader, a mentor, a husband, a father, and a great friend. He was loved by many.