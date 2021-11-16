Aaron Brunell Royal -- St. Matthews

ST. MATTHEWS -- Aaron Brunell Royal, 40, of St. Matthews, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18, at Providence Baptist Church, 51 Providence Road, Orangeburg. Dr. Kimmett Lott and Mr. John Rivenbark will be officiating.

The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18, at Providence Baptist Church prior to the memorial service.

Aaron was born April 9, 1981, in Lumberton, North Carolina. He was the beloved son of Gale Scott Rivenbark and Anthony Royal.

Survivors include his mother, Gale and John Rivenbark of St. Matthews; father, Anthony Royal of North Carolina; sisters, Wendy and Lee Thomas of Livingston and Misty Royal of Columbia; children, Isaiah Royal and Jasmyn Royal of St. Matthews; and his loving grandmother, Minnie Lou Scott.

Memorials may be made to Gideons International, P.O. Box 140800 ,Nashville, TN 37214-0800; or to the National Institute of Mental Health Office of Science Policy, Planning, and Communications

6001 Executive Boulevard, Room 6200, MSC 9663 Bethesda, MD 20892-9663.

