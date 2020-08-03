You have permission to edit this article.
Obama endorses Harrison bid for U.S. Senate
Obama endorses Harrison bid for U.S. Senate

COLUMBIA -- Former President Barack Obama has endorsed Democrat Jaime Harrison's bid for U.S. Senate.

“I’m proud to endorse this diverse and hopeful collection of thoughtful, empathetic, and highly qualified Democrats,” Obama said. “Together, these candidates will help us redeem our country’s promise by sticking up for working class people, restoring fairness and opportunity to our system, and fighting for the good of all Americans — not just those at the top.

"They make me optimistic not just about our party’s chances in November, but about our country’s future long after that. So if you’re in one of their districts or states, make sure you vote for them this fall. And if you can, vote early — by mail or in person," Obama said.

"This campaign to bring hope back to South Carolina is getting stronger every day," Harrison said. "As senator, I will fight to bring strong character and values back to Washington, where too many politicians are playing political games instead of fighting for us. It is an honor to receive the endorsement of President Barack Obama, and I will continue to fight to restore hope to South Carolinians in the midst of this pandemic."

Harrison faces Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham in the November general election.

