OAMHC officials offer stress reduction tips amid coronavirus pandemic

As concerns over the coronavirus reshape daily life, mental health officials are urging calm.

"I think people have to keep things in perspective. It's very difficult because, for most people, this is the first time in our generation we have ever experienced anything of this magnitude in America. We've read and heard about pandemics and epidemics, but never has it hit so closely to home as this," said Willie Priester, executive director of the Orangeburg Area Mental Health Center.

"We've never had to adjust the way we do business or adjust our daily lives like we have with this -- and this is just seemingly the beginning for us. So this is very different, but I think that we have to try to stay calm," Priester said.

How?

"I think we have to do things to somewhat take our mind away from it 24-7. One of the things that makes people more anxious is when they turn the TV on and they watch it for hours. They become more anxious by watching it. I think you have to do some things ... like walking or watching a movie -- and not a scary movie or one about pandemics," Priester said.

With sports tournaments and other activities cancelled, Priester said there are other options.