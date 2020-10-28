Oaks PACE to hold reverse trick-or-treat

The Oaks PACE will not have its traditional trunk-or-treat for children this year because of the coronavirus pandemic. Instead, healthy treats will be delivered to the seniors that the program serves.

"We normally have the trunk-or-treat, and it's for the kids in the surrounding areas; however, due to the pandemic, we're going to be doing it a little bit different this year," said Byron Larrymore, an activity therapist assistant at the Oaks PACE.

"We've prepared some healthy treats for our participants, and we'll be going to the catchment areas that our program covers to pretty much meet them where they are now with their needs since they're not coming into the program. It's a reverse trick-or-treat. Instead of them coming here, we're coming to them," Larrymore said.

The treats will be handed out beginning at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 30.

Larrymore said seniors in the Orangeburg, St. Matthews and Bowman catchment areas will be delivered healthy treats by staff members divided up into three different groups.

"We've actually contacted our dietician. So we have some healthy snacks. We were allowed to give them a little bit of chocolate, but not too much. So they'll have a little something," he said.