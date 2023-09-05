The Oaks Healthcare in Orangeburg will receive $204,358 to install an energy-efficient chiller system.

Congressman James E. Clyburn announced over $2.6 million in USDA Rural Energy for America Program funding on Tuesday.

“The Biden-Harris Administration continues to show their dedication to providing rural communities with the resources they need,” Clyburn said. “Thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act, South Carolina is serving as a blueprint for a clean energy future.”

The money will be used for projects across the state, with $676,707 coming to Clyburn’s 6th Congressional District.

The money will be used to invest in renewable energy and energy efficiency improvements that will lower energy costs for South Carolinians, according to a Clyburn press release.

According to Clyburn’s office, the Oaks money “will be used to purchase and install a 350-ton chiller system for the nursing home/long term care campus of buildings.

“This project will save 560,923 kWh per year, which is enough electricity to power 52 homes.”

This funding was made possible through the Inflation Reduction Act.