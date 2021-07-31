Oakmont Drive area under boil water advisory

Department of Public Utilities water customers on Oakmont Drive from North Road to Live Oak Drive, Harvey Lane, Rand Street, Horton Street and Lakewood Drive are under a boil water advisory.

The City of Orangeburg’s DPU, as a precautionary measure, advises its water customers in the area to vigorously boil their water for at least one full minute prior to cooking or drinking.

Also, any water customers near the affected area who have lost water or water pressure are also advised to vigorously boil their water for at least one full minute prior to cooking or drinking.

DPU’s Water Division experienced a six-inch water main break in the area.

Water customers should continue to vigorously boil their water until otherwise notified by DPU.

DPU’s Water Division is presently working to correct the problem.

For more information, call the Water Division at 803-268-4404 or 803-268-4000 after hours.

