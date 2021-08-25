O-W temporarily initiates ‘enhanced safety protocols’; school returns to normal after search

Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School initiated “enhanced safety protocols” on Wednesday following a report that contraband was hidden at the school, according to the Orangeburg County School District.

No contraband was found and the school resumed normal activities 40 minutes later.

The incident began at 10 a.m. when a parent told a school resource officer that contraband may be hidden in the ceiling tile of a restroom. OCSD says all restrooms and overhead areas were searched and no contraband was found.

The incident follows a shooting at the school last week that left three students injured. A 14-year-old is in custody.

“With the comprehensive sweeps conducted last week, law enforcement’s additional searches of our campus Saturday and Sunday, as well as our new protocols of metal detectors at entry and our clear bag policy, we knew that the likelihood of a contraband item on campus was highly improbable,” the district said on its website.

“However, we appreciate very much concerns and/or rumors being shared with us directly and are committed to fully investigating all tips to ensure the safety of our campus,” it said.

