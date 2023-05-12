Orangeburg County School District has announced that a group of students from Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School will be participating as vendors at the Columbia Black Expo on May 13, 2023.

The expo, which runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., is a celebration of African American culture and entrepreneurship. The students will be showcasing an array of products and services, and the experience will provide them with valuable real-world business skills and exposure.

"I was fortunate enough to interact with our young entrepreneurs at the Bruin Expo earlier this spring,” said Dr. Shawn D. Foster, Orangeburg County School District superintendent. “It's exciting to see Mr. Darrin Thomas extend an invitation for them to participate in the Black Expo. Our students are extraordinary in their endeavors by consistently delivering high-quality products.”

The Columbia Black Expo will be held at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center. For more information about the event, please visit the Expo's official website.