 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
O-W Monday playoff games moved to Lake Marion
0 comments
breaking

O-W Monday playoff games moved to Lake Marion

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
O-W letters logo with bruin

The two Class 3A playoff basketball games originally scheduled to be played at Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School on Monday night have been moved to Lake Marion High School.

Due to a safety issue at the Bruin’s Den gymnasium, the Bruinettes will host Manning at 6 p.m. at Lake Marion, after which the Bruins will host Lakewood at 7:30 p.m.

Fans wishing to be in attendance for both games will need to buy separate tickets to remain in the gym for both contests.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Spain police rescue migrants hidden in containers

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News