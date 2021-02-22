O-W Monday playoff games moved to Lake Marion

The two Class 3A playoff basketball games originally scheduled to be played at Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School on Monday night have been moved to Lake Marion High School.
Due to a safety issue at the Bruin’s Den gymnasium, the Bruinettes will host Manning at 6 p.m. at Lake Marion, after which the Bruins will host Lakewood at 7:30 p.m.
Fans wishing to be in attendance for both games will need to buy separate tickets to remain in the gym for both contests.
