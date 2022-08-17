O’Quinn now unopposed for Orangeburg County school board seat

A candidate running for the Orangeburg County School Board seat in district 3 has withdrawn his name from the race.

Filing for local offices, including school board seats, ended noon Monday.

In Orangeburg County, several non-partisan school board seats are on the ballot for the November general election.

Orangeburg County School Board seats in districts 1, 3, 5, 7 and 9 are up for election to four-year terms. Seat 9 is an at-large seat, while the rest are single-member districts.

Incumbent William O’Quinn and Mike Taylor had filed for Seat 3, but Taylor has since dropped out of the race.

"Mike Taylor withdrew from the school board race on Aug. 9," said Aurora Smalls, director of Orangeburg County Voter Registration and Elections.

Incumbent Betty Macon Pelzer has filed for Seat 1 and incumbent Idella Carson has filed for Seat 5.

Incumbent Mary Berry Ulmer and Sam Farlow filed for Seat 7.

Incumbent Debora B. Brunson has filed for Seat 9, along with Rose Marie Higginbotham Craft, Rose V. Pelzer and Diedra R. Sharrow.