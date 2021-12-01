NWS warns: Use caution burning in dry weather

The National Weather Service is urging caution when burning outdoors because very dry and windy conditions are expected on Thursday afternoon.

The NWS issued a special weather statement Wednesday noting outdoor conditions are ripe for fires to spread due to a low relative humidity of about 30%, very dry conditions and wind gusts over 20 mph.

The T&D Region counties are experiencing abnormally dry conditions, with the far eastern portions of Calhoun County experiencing a moderate drought.

The Orangeburg Municipal Airport has recorded about .92 inches of rain over the past two months.

For the month of November, the airport only saw about .03 inches of rain.

The entire T&D Region saw less than an inch of rain for the month of November.

State law requires that you notify the Forestry Commission prior to burning outdoors. If you do burn, use extra caution, the NWS states.

In most cases, the law applies to burning leaves, limbs and branches that you clean up from your yard. The notification law does not apply within town or city limits, which may have their own rules.

The law requires that you clear a firebreak around the burning site and have the right equipment available to keep the fire under control. You must also stay with the fire until it is completely safe.

Before burning outdoors, individuals should call one of these numbers:

• Orangeburg County: 1-800-517-9636

• Calhoun County: 1-800-895-7064

• Bamberg County: 1-800-895-7060

Just dial the appropriate 800 number, listen to the message, and leave your name, address and phone number.

