NWS: Slight risk of severe weather Wednesday

There is a slight risk of severe weather in The T&D Region on Wednesday.

There is an 80% chance of showers and thunderstorms both Wednesday and Wednesday night in Orangeburg.

“Storms may produce damaging, large hail, or isolated tornadoes leading to possible damage to trees and power lines,” the National Weather Service said in a Monday weather briefing.

“Downpours are likely, which may lead to localized flooding in poor drainage areas. Periods of heavy rain are possible and could cause localized flooding,” the agency said.

The slight risk of severe weather is due to an approaching cold front. The “slight risk” means short-lived and not widespread isolated, intense storms are possible.

A slight risk of storms means the possibility of one or two tornadoes, damaging winds and hail around one inch in diameter.

There are some uncertainties with the forecast.

“Ongoing convection and cloud cover Wednesday morning may limit instability to some degree, but this remains uncertain at this time,” the NWS said.

There is a 40% chance of showers before 2 p.m. Thursday.

Skies will clear out and precipitation is expected to move out of the area Thursday night through the weekend.

Sunny skies are forecast for Friday through Sunday with high temperatures in the middle 60s to lower 70s. Lows are forecast to be in the 40s.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.