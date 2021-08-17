NWS: Severe thunderstorm located near Claflin, moving toward St. Matthews

A tornado warning has been issued for central Orangeburg County until 6:15 p.m. according to the National Weather Service.

At 5:29 p.m. a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Claflin University, or over Brookdale, moving north at 25 mph.

The storm will be around St. Matthews around 5:55 p.m.

Individuals should move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.

Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Fort Motte, Wilkinson Heights, Prince of Orange Mall and Edisto.

Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed.

Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely.

